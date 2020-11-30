30 Nov 2020
Charity, which has equine centres in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire, wants horse owners’ help with a survey on impact of fireworks.
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National charity Blue Cross is hoping vets can help solicit responses from horse owners to a national survey on the impact of fireworks.
The charity, which has equine centres in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire, is concerned about rising numbers of personal celebrations in the lead-up to New Year’s Eve, and the impact this can have on pets and horses fearful of the sights and sounds.
With a second England national lockdown in place from 5 November, many chose to host their own fireworks displays or private fields over the period when public displays had to be cancelled to comply with social distancing restrictions.
Kerry Taylor, education manager at Blue Cross, said: “In these changing times it is important to understand the existing concerns horse owners have around fireworks season and the impact these celebrations can have on their animals.
“Horses have a natural and innate flight response, and we know some fare badly when local fireworks are set off and we are hoping to understand the national picture in greater detail.”
Eager to gain more data from members of the equine community, Blue Cross wants as many responses as possible before the survey closes on 10 December.
The survey is available online.