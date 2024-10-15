15 Oct
Vets at BEVA Congress 2024 helped colour a full size equine sculpture and helped raise £1,000 for Redwings Horse Sanctuary.
Boehringer Ingelheim is celebrating the success of an eye-catching collaborative art project used to highlight the impact of its Prascend product on the treatment of equine Cushing’s disease.
The artwork was showcased at BEVA Congress 2024 and was the brainchild of the Boehringer Ingelheim equine team, asking horse owners using Prascend to tell their stories, which were then used as inspiration by an artist who incorporated their words into the design on a life-sized horse sculpture.
BEVA Congress 2024 was held in Liverpool from 11 to 14 September and equine vets attending the event embraced the project and painted the sculpture over three days with vibrant colours, patterns and even inspirational quotes.
Boehringer pledged to donate £1 to the Redwings Horse Sanctuary for every section of the horse that was coloured in, raising £1,000 for the charity.
Nicky Jarvis, head of veterinary and care at Redwings, said: “We loved this project and are thrilled to receive this generous donation.
“The Prascend horse is stunning and a great symbol of the way that the team at Boehringer Ingelheim has partnered with equine vets and the equestrian community to make a difference for horses affected by equine Cushing’s disease.”
Since its launch 15 year years ago, Prascend has provided effective management of equine Cushing’s disease while Boehringer has also supported owners and vets through its free diagnostic and monitoring testing scheme, horse owner support programme, veterinary CPD, owner educational campaigns, and research funding.
Helen Uden, equine marketing lead at Boehringer Ingelheim UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted that vets enjoyed participating in this unusual art project at BEVA 2024.
“The long-standing partnership between equine vets and Prascend has transformed the lives of horses and owners affected by equine Cushing’s disease, and this collaborative activity beautifully symbolises this.”