25 Jul 2023
Dechra has extended range of only registered prednisolone powder that alleviates inflammation and clinical parameters associated with severe forms of condition.
Dechra has extended a key range for the treatment of severe equine asthma by launching Equisolon Jar.
Equisolon is the only registered oral prednisolone powder available to alleviate inflammation and clinical parameters associated with the condition, formerly known as recurrent airway obstruction.
The Equisolon Jar contains 180g of powder and comes with a measuring spoon. A scoop is sufficient to treat 150kg bodyweight at a dose of 1mg/kg, so a jar can treat a 600kg horse for 10 days.
Equisolon was previously available as a box of 10 times 9g pre-measured sachets, with one sachet sufficient to treat a 300kg horse and a box containing enough sachets to treat a 600g horse for five days.
Alana McGlade, national sales manager at Dechra, said: “The addition of Equisolon Jar to the Equisolon range provides vets with the flexibility to choose between a jar featuring a convenient measuring spoon and a box of easy to dose pre-measured sachets.
“Equisolon should be administered alongside environmental management changes, including minimising dust, to reduce a horse’s exposure to potential triggers.”
Equisolon contains 33.3mg/g of prednisolone and should be administered at 1mg prednisolone per kg of bodyweight per day. Treatment can be repeated at 24-hour intervals over 10 consecutive days.
Further details are available at the website.