Exogenous PGF2α (250μg cloprostenol IM or 5mg to 10mg dinoprost IM) is widely used to terminate the luteal phase (“short‑cycling”) by causing lysis of the CL and return to oestrus. A single injection will only, however, be effective if the CL is at least five days old, as prior to this luteal tissue is still forming and the CL doesn’t have sufficient prostaglandin F receptors to respond. Serial injections (10mg dinoprost IM twice a day for three days) from as early as 24 hours following ovulation has been shown to prevent CL formation in appropriately 60% of mares (Rubio et al, 2008).