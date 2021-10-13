Note it is crucially important in the mare never to breach the cervix until one is absolutely sure that the mare is not pregnant, since inserting anything into or through the cervix of a pregnant mare is likely to cause abortion. Caution should, therefore, be used at this stage of the examination, and if necessary the manual examination of the cervix should be deferred until – or returned to after – an ultrasound examination of the uterus has confirmed that the mare is not pregnant (see later).