The use of altrenogest to support pregnancies is still contentious, although often resorted to in mares with a known history of pregnancy loss or in light of a finding of a small-for-age vesicle. While its use is justified in light of a known luteal insufficiency, cases such as this are rare. The release of prostaglandin F2α – secondary to endotoxin release – is well documented, and progesterone supplementation and luteal support in cases of a known insult may certainly help. However, no clear evidence exists otherwise to support its use in rescuing failing pregnancies or enhancing conceptus growth.