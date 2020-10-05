5 Oct 2020
Edward Knowles from Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic has been awarded £4,000 from MSD Animal Health for his research into whether honey dressing reduces bacterial colonisation or surgical incisions.
Edward Knowles.
MSD Animal Health has awarded Edward Knowles of Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic in Kent with the 2019 Veterinary Surgeon Research Bursary.
Mr Knowles has been awarded £4,000 for his research into whether honey dressings reduce bacterial colonisation of surgical incisions following exploratory laparotomy for colic.
Mr Knowles said: “Postoperative infections can be an important problem in horses. We are keen to reduce the number of cases we see and to reduce the need for antibiotics.
“I’m excited to be undertaking this project with the hospital team at Bell Equine, and extremely grateful for the support of MSD Animal Health and Nottingham vet school.”
Michelle Townley, veterinary advisor at MSD Animal Health, added: “Edd was among a wide range of high-quality applications for this research bursary and we’re delighted to be awarding him to develop veterinary knowledge.
“His research into this area of preventive health care sits at the heart of where we want to build greater understanding – the science of healthier animals.”
The MSD Animal Health Vet Surgeon Research Bursary offers awards of up to £4,000 each and applications for 2020 are now being welcomed with a deadline of 30 November 2020.
For further details, visit the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary website.