16 Jul 2024
Officials say a new generation in the profession is being developed through the programme, which has also seen thousands of horses receiving care.
Educators and charity officials have joined forces in a fresh initiative to provide vital care for horses in need, plus critical experience for veterinary students.
Cambridge University’s Equine Hospital has hosted a health and education clinic as part of a collaboration between itself, the British Horse Society (BHS) and the BEVA Trust.
Although the event marked the first collaboration between the hospital and the BEVA Trust, officials say similar initiatives have provided care to almost 2,200 horses since 2015.
A total of 27 horses attended the latest clinic, with almost half undergoing castrations including the 1,000th such procedure to be performed through the programme.
Other services offered included dental care, farriery, faecal worm egg count testing, microchipping and passporting.
Anna Hollis, Cambridge’s clinical director of equine studies, said: “It’s a great way to provide our anaesthesia and equine elective students with hands-on experience taking part in these important clinical procedures.
“The collaborative efforts not only enhance the well-being of horses in need, but also nurture a new generation of compassionate and skilled equine veterinarians.”
BHS director of horse care and welfare Gemma Stanford said: “Prevention through education and proactive action is something we strongly believe in, as well as guiding and supporting equestrians at every point of their journey with horses.
“Collaborative initiatives such as this play a significant role in achieving this goal; we’re proud to have organised such a successful day.”
BEVA Trust committee member David Mountford added: “As a small charity, but with an army of veterinary volunteers as supporters, collaborations like this are our lifeblood.
“It is always great to work with the BHS, but this first joint effort with the Cambridge Equine Hospital team showed how much can be achieved when we’re all working to the same goals.”