26 Apr 2022
The University of Cambridge Veterinary School Trust was formed in 1983 to support capital and development projects at the school, and The Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital.
Image © Pawel Pajor / Adobe Stock
Donations through a charity trust to fund equipment at The Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital (QVSH) have now exceeded the £1 million mark.
Fund-raising and donations to the University of Cambridge Veterinary School Trust (Camvet) has paid for equipment including syringe drivers to continuously deliver IV medicines, an ultrasonic cleaner for surgical equipment and equine positioning aids for the imaging department.
In 2012, the QVSH was asked by the trust for a wish list of smaller items of equipment it could help with, and since then more than £1 million has been splashed out.
An agreement has been reached to purchase an ECG monitoring system, a warming unit and air heated blankets to keep small animal patients warm, and two replacement operating tables for the hospital’s small animal surgical suite. These have taken the contributions above the £1 million mark in the past 10 years.
Matthew Moon, managing director of QVSH, said “This is an outstanding achievement.
“Not only is it a fantastic testament to all the people who have made donations and raised funds, but it is wonderful for our teams to have this equipment to treat our patients and train our students. A massive thank you to everyone.”
Camvet was set up in 1983 to support capital and development projects at the University of Cambridge Veterinary School.
In that time, it has raised more than £10 million, which funded Europe’s first cancer therapy unit for animals and a new radiotherapy machine.
It also paid for a small animal wing, an ICU, and the appointment of the world’s first chair in animal welfare.
The trust’s “shareourcare” campaign to fund three projects was completed in summer 2004. This included a £1 million small animal surgical suite, £1.2 million for an equine diagnostic and rehabilitation centre, and £300,000 for a farm animal medicine centre.
Through a further £3 million campaign completed in 2015, Camvet provided and equipped nine new consultation rooms, an additional student teaching consult room and a clinical skills centre.
The project also included refurbishing offices, moving the clinical pathology service to a new laboratory, and relocating the pharmacy and Camvet offices within the hospital.