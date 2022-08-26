Questionnaire surveys have demonstrated that most horse owners think about deworming on a regular basis and, while most horse owners value the opinion of their vets, a minority use them as their primary source of advice7. The advice that horse owners obtain from other sources is not always reliable; they frequently turn to other horse owners or yard owners who may have no qualifications, and even when they refer to suitably qualified persons, the advice received may not be more in line with datasheet recommendations than current best practice.