27 Jun 2025
New analysis has suggested Africa’s donkey population could be halved by 2040 unless moves to ban a controversial trade are enforced.
Africa’s donkey population could be halved within 15 years unless a ban on the trade in their skins is enforced, a charity has warned.
Campaign groups have headed to Cote D’Ivoire to call for continuing action on the issue at the second Pan-African Donkey Conference.
Last year, the African Union banned the trade, which is driven by demand for ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicine that can also be used in cosmetics and supplements.
But a new report by Brooke has claimed the number of donkeys on the continent could fall from 27 million now to around 14 million in 2040 if the ban is not enforced.
“They deserve compassion and are a lifeline for millions of communities, and this trade has created a crisis that demands urgent, unified action.”
Meanwhile, separate analysis by The Donkey Sanctuary estimated that around 5.9 million donkeys a year are slaughtered for the trade – a figure it expects to rise to 6.7 million by 2027.
Its report, [https://www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/sites/default/files/2025-06/donkeys-in-global-trade-report-3-stolen-donkeys-stolen-futures-2025.pdf] which included the findings of a survey of Kenyan donkey owners, found 41% had experienced the theft of a donkey, while an average 65% of household income was based on work done by donkeys and the loss of an animal could reduce incomes by as much as 73%.
The paper also noted that China’s own donkey population fell from 11 million in 1992 to less than 1.5 million by 2023 in a trend the group believes is also linked to the trade.
Chief executive Marianne Steele said: “We hope this report will be a call to action for governments in Africa and around the world to take decisive steps to end this human and animal welfare disaster.”