13 Nov 2024
World Horse Welfare head Roly Owers acknowledges need for further improvements at group’s annual conference, but insists not everything should change.
Image © Osetrik / Adobe Stock
The head of a major equine charity has urged the sector to be “open-minded to change” to help ensure horses have a good life.
The plea was made as hundreds of delegates attended the annual World Horse Welfare conference in London.
The group’s chief executive, Roly Owers, said understanding of what constituted good welfare had been “turbocharged” by the growth of scientific evidence in the past few years.
But despite the rise in public concerns linked to equine sport, Dr Owers argued stakeholders should only focus on changing some aspects of their activities.
Dr Owers said: “Not everything we have done is wrong and not everything is right either. So, we need to be open-minded to change.
“Let’s not let excellence be the enemy of the good. Let’s not let the total answer be to not do anything because we can change our horses’ lives today by making incremental changes.
“Horses give us a good life – it’s only fair we give the same to them.”
Speakers from the academic, regulatory, charitable and sporting worlds were among those who addressed the question of how to ensure a good life during the conference held at the headquarters of the Royal Geographical Society.
Lisa Dickel, a post-doctoral researcher at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, argued choice was vital to equine welfare as for other species.
Ms Dickel said: “Choice and control over both negative and positive stimulate will lead a horse to feel a sense of agency in their life, which will make them feel safe in their life and have a positive welfare experience.”
But Hazel Heaton, owner of Nine Acres Equestrian in Norfolk, argued the equestrian sector was at a “point of change” as she admitted her views on whether competition horses had a good life had changed over time.
She said: “Much of what we perceive as a good life for a horse is misguided and much more about what is convenient to us than about offering a good life to the horse.”
Asked during a panel discussion how a horse’s lifetime welfare could be improved, the Grand National-winner trainer Lucinda Russell said continued investment, both inside and outside sport, was vital.
Ms Heaton said: “There’s large amounts of money in racing and lots of people who are prepared to spend lots of it on their horses – quite frankly we need to abuse that and make sure they look after their horses continuously, even when they come out of racing.”
Household Cavalry regimental veterinary officer Major Dan McRink argued education was key to ensuring a recognition that good welfare did not reduce the chances of competitive success.
He said: “Horses having a purpose, be that for performance or leisure, that’s what drives their welfare and that’s what gives them a place in society.”