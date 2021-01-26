26 Jan 2021
Despite pandemic and halting process during first lockdown, World Horse Welfare finds homes for 356 horses in 2020.
World Horse Welfare (WHW) was able to find homes for a record 356 horses in 2020 – despite the pandemic and a halt to its work in the first lockdown.
Like many charities, it had to adapt to COVID-19 – and after initially stopping its rehoming work in March, WHW adapted its application and rehoming processes, and supporters stepped up to the plate in large numbers.
The previous record had been 350 horses rehomed in 2015.
WHW deputy chief executive Tony Tyler said: “This is a truly amazing achievement, and is down to our fantastic supporters who have offered all these horses and ponies homes.
“It is also a testament to our incredible teams at each of the farms, who have continued to care for and prepare the horses for rehoming throughout the restrictions. They have had to adapt their way of working and, in turn, we have had to make changes to the way people apply and how we process those applications.
“It’s definitely been the year of virtual home visits.”
Despite the success, WHW and other horse organisations have reported an increase in welfare problems as a result of the pandemic.
A joint report, Britain’s Horse Problem, is available online.