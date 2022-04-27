27 Apr 2022
Bio-Thermo microchips available in the UK for the first time, meaning no-contact temperature scanning for infectious disease is achievable through related digital app.
The temperature scanner and EquiTrace app being used at Kinsale Stud in Shropshire.
A technology allowing for no-contact temperature scanning to help in the screening for infectious diseases in horses is now available in the UK.
The MSD Animal Health Bio-Thermo microchips have been designed to make daily temperature checking easier for yards and owners, taking each horse’s temperature in seconds and allowing for it to be done several times a day.
The chips work with a scanner and the existing EquiTrace app, and should help horse owners screen for diseases such as equine herpes, strangles and influenza.
Kinsale Stud in Shropshire started using the chips as part of a worldwide trial of the technology in 2019 and said it had benefited from being able to take daily temperature checks.
Rachel Kempster, from Kinsale Stud, said: “The app/chip/scanner combination has saved at least two foals by finding high fevers early before any other signs appeared.”
Kevin Corley, of EquiTrace, said: “Foals are the population most likely to be affected by infectious disease, so temperature monitoring is critical. Using a Bio-Thermo chip, scanner and the app, foals can be scanned at the side of the mare by one member of staff with no need of restraint.
“Temperatures can be checked as animals are turned out or even in the field. Non-contact temperature taking reduces stress and also reduces disease spread.
“Taking temperatures usually means handling the foal’s tail; it can be difficult for staff to adequately wash and disinfect their hands between animals.
“In outbreaks of gastrointestinal disease, as happened in Kentucky last year, it’s a huge advantage not to have to touch the foal.”