Dehydration. This will manifest clinically as tachycardia, prolonged jugular refill time, congested mucous membranes, prolonged capillary refill time, reduced skin turgor, cold extremities and reduced or absent urine output. The clinical pathology parameters that should ideally be measured include the blood PCV, total protein, creatinine, urea and venous oxygen concentrations, and urine-specific gravity. The deficit should be estimated; a horse will start to show mild signs at 5% dehydration and severe signs at 12% dehydration. The deficit should then be replaced via the intravenous route if the obstruction has not been relieved or if there are any oesophageal abnormalities following obstruction relief, otherwise the enteral route can be considered.