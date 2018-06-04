The normal immune response starts as a type-one hypersensitivity, which progresses to a type-four delayed hypersensitivity reaction – leading to many of the chronic signs (Wagner, 2016). The inflammation is associated, specifically, with production of interleukin 4 and interleukin 13. All horses possess this response, as it is involved in the host resistance to any ectoparasite, but those that stay clinically healthy have a reduced response due to the presence of anti-inflammatory cluster of differentiation 4+ T cells – leading to interleukin 10 and transforming growth factor beta production, and suppressing interleukin 4 production. This immunosuppression leads to less severe, or absent, response to the bite of the midges.