Debate at BEVA Congress hears equine practices had put prices up, but historically had been “too cheap” and “too shy” over charges – and had benefitted from impact from corporates.
Equine veterinary practice will likely be impacted by the ongoing review of companion animal services despite claims the sector had historically engaged in a “race to the bottom” on prices.
The warning came as BEVA Congress delegates debated the impact of corporatisation on the equine profession during the first day of the annual gathering in Liverpool.
Polls taken at the beginning and end of the 12 September discussion showed majority support for the premise that corporatisation had not benefited the sector.
But the margin was substantially narrower in the second vote, with 52.9% voting in support of the premise compared to nearly 73% earlier in the session, after advocates of corporate ownership argued its arrival had made a positive impact.
Former BEVA president Lesley Barwise-Munro, a senior vet for the CVS-owned Alnorthumbria Veterinary Group, acknowledged clients did not like higher prices, but argued care had historically been “too cheap” as she made the case for corporate influence.
She urged practitioners not to be “too shy” around charging, adding: “We were working in a really antiquated way before.
“We were probably undercharging, and it was a bit of a race to the bottom on prices. Corporatisation has given the whole veterinary profession a bit of a shake-up.”
She also dismissed suggestions that independent practitioners were more engaged with their work, saying she was “as excited” by her job now as ever.
Alison Walters, a director of the Hambleton Equine Clinic in North Yorkshire, conceded that corporate ownership had made independent practices like hers “pull our socks up”.
But she also highlighted the current Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) probe as she maintained there had been a significant change for the worse in how the sector was perceived.
She said: “We’re seen more as money grabbers, and while the CMA investigation is small animal, it’s happening for a reason and that does damage our reputation.”
Re-elected BEVA council member Gemma Dransfield acknowledged that change had been required within the profession, but added: “The jury’s still out on whether it’s changed for the better.”
Although the CMA is not expected to deliver its final report until late 2025, and its inquiry is principally focused on services for domestic pets, many veterinary organisations have already voiced concerns about its potential outcomes.
Speaking from the floor, former BVA president Malcolm Morley said his organisation was seeking to caution the authority against “meddling” with aspects of the profession, but warned: “There has to be an impact right across the sector.”
He added that he was “absolutely certain” the process would require greater transparency on matters of practice ownership.
But Karl Holliman, clinical director of the Cliffe Equine Hospital in East Sussex, argued clients had not known the identity of his practice’s owners before its sale to IVC Evidensia and said the company’s branding is displayed in its waiting room.
Meanwhile, Tom Hughes, clinical director of the Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire, insisted that his team “don’t seek to hide that we’re part of VetPartners”, having joined the York-based organisation six years ago.
He also argued that its directors were running the practice in the same way as they had prior to the acquisition.
The session further heard concerns from the floor about the risk of the debate becoming “polarised” and “divisive” and fears of the sector potentially being devalued as a result.
But while he questioned whether the profitability of equine practice could deliver both good salaries and strong dividends, Sam Bescoby, who runs his own equine dental practice in Bristol, said it was still an exciting area for new graduates to enter, despite being “turbulent” at the moment.
He added: “This profession is amazing at bouncing back.”