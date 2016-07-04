Isotonic polyionic solutions are the most commonly used crystalloid solution in equine veterinary practice. Their electrolyte composition is similar to plasma; however, the potassium concentration is too low for maintenance requirements, so 10 milliequivalent potassium chloride; mEqKCl/L to 20mEqKCl/L should be added. Hartmann’s solution is most commonly used as it is available in 5L bags. Isotonic saline (0.9% sodium chloride; NaCl) is hypernatraemic and hyperchloraemic relative to plasma and lacks other electrolytes. It is only available in 1L bags and so is primarily used in cases of hyponatraemia and hypochloraemia, rather than for resuscitation or maintenance.