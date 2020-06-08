8 Jun 2020
Four videos covering the sensitive subject of weight management in horses have now been uploaded to BEVA’s online learning platform.
Image © Alexia Khruscheva / Adobe Stock
A set of videos covering a significant threat to horse welfare in the UK has been produced by World Horse Welfare in a new partnership.
The charity has teamed up with BEVA and Teresa Hollands at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine on four videos covering the sensitive topic of equine weight management.
The videos have been made to act as CPD for students and practising vets, and have been uploaded to BEVA’s online learning platform and will be available to all BEVA members as part of their membership.
World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said: “Obesity is currently one of the most significant threats to horse welfare in the UK, and rescued horses increasingly come into our rescue and rehoming centres dangerously overweight.
“Because of this, we understand the importance of measuring a horse’s condition, and monitoring the impact of feeding regimes and weight loss plans, with our staff undertaking these assessments on a regular basis across all of our farms, so it made sense to combine forces with BEVA and the University of Surrey to produce these videos.
“Not least because the vet-owner relationship is so important in promoting equine health and welfare.”
The 5 to 10-minute videos will help students and practising vets develop skills in broaching the subject of equine condition scoring with horse owners, including use of language to promote behaviour change.
By encouraging closer working with owners on their horse’s true condition and demonstrating the technique to condition score, the three organisations hope by providing practical tips vets can have a positive impact on managing equine weight.
BEVA president-elect Lucy Grieve said: “We are delighted to have worked with Dr Hollands and World Horse Welfare to make these training films to support vets in addressing such a vital problem for horse health and welfare.
“There is an epidemic in horse obesity and we all have to work together to tackle a challenge of this scale.
“We know encouraging owners to get involved and understand condition scoring is the best way to help them recognise what is a healthy weight, and help them adopt the best ways of managing an overweight horse.”