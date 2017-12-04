Joint pathophysiology – OA

Causes and contributing factors

Osteoarthritic joints are characterised by loss of, and damage to, articular cartilage matrix components, resulting in decreased joint function (Frisbie, 2012). The inciting cause in OA may either be primary degeneration (wear and tear) resulting from excessive forces on normal cartilage, or normal forces on already defective cartilage (for example, osteochondrosis). The sequence of events in naturally occurring disease is more variable, but may involve damage to one or more of any of the components of the joint, which has the potential to initiate a perpetuating cycle of degenerative change within the synovial cavity (McIlwraith, 2002). Most equine joint pathology is likely to be induced by acute trauma, or repetitive loading or overloading (Pool and Meagher, 1990).