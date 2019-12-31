Following on from this, Dr Du Toit described coronectomy as a treatment option for horses with canine tooth resorption; however, she did warn that careful case selection was needed for the technique to be successful. The lectures continued thick and fast; they were kept short in length, but were full of information. At college I was always one of the students at the back of the lecture hall struggling to stay awake; however, here there was no sleeping, as everyone gave the lecturers their full attention. A lecture on retained and displaced teeth concluded these should be removed only if clinical signs, or secondary signs such as periodontal disease, occur. A lecture on bit-induced lesions in the equine mouth reported incidence as high as 58% in a population of 121 horses examined. A bit that was fitted too wide was associated with a higher occurrence of bit-induced lesions.