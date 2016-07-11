Even if a horse does not need any medical intervention, the cost of maintaining a horse for those additional years racks up costs into the thousands. Of course, owners never resent this additional cost, but, often, these elderly horses are companions or light hacks and a shadow of their former selves in terms of function. In fact, in the past, a horse’s lifespan was often dictated by the duration of its athletic ability; now, people desire aged horses as companions, children’s ponies or quiet hacks.