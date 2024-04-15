15 Apr
Applications are now open for a new BEVA programme starting this summer that aims to extend career support for vets beyond existing schemes for new graduates.
A new coaching programme that aims to support equine vets in changing their careers or returning to practice after a career break has been launched by BEVA.
Applications are now open for the inaugural Back in the Saddle course, which will begin in June.
The six-month programme is open to association members who have been in practice for more than five years since they graduated and are therefore not covered by the existing Leg Up initiative for newly qualified vets.
Officials say the scheme was developed in response to “numerous” members reporting feeling lost or adrift in their career.
BEVA veterinary projects officer Lucy Grieve said: “Back in the Saddle provides a safe, supportive and encouraging environment to help individuals understand what it is they want from their career following a break – for example, for parental leave or injury.
“By reflecting on their career achievements, learnt skills and professional needs in the context of their life as it is now, it enables them to prioritise appropriately, create achievable goals and find their place in the profession again.
“Our coaches are professionally trained, friendly and empathetic, and the nature of group coaching means peer support opens up to all involved.
“This helps counter feelings of isolation and self-doubt, and enables a sense of purpose and confidence to return and develop further.”
One of the course’s coaches is Kate Blakeman, who said her own experiences of returning to practice following maternity leave had been “really challenging”.
She added: “I undertook a career coaching programme to help me figure things out properly, with impartial assistance, rather than trying to ‘wing it’.
“The skills I developed during this training helped me greatly and I hope Back in the Saddle will deliver similar benefits for those who need it.”
The first Back in the Saddle course is due to start on 11 June, with subsequent monthly sessions continuing until early November. Applications can be made online until 17 May.