Panel 5. Examples of conditions in horses where skin disease occurs as part of a wider systemic disorder. Crusting/scaling skin disease with systemic involvement:

chronic inflammatory infiltrative diseases: sarcoidosis multisystemic eosinophilic epitheliotrophic disease

autoimmune skin diseases: pemphigus foliaceus erythema mulitforme pemphigus vulgaris bullous pemphigoid. systemic lupus

immunosuppression

Natural resolution typically takes one to three months, although therapy is always indicated to limit ongoing environmental contamination. Isolation of clinical cases and “in contacts” is advisable, but often becomes a compromise between the ideal and the practical. Specific advice on the length of isolation periods is impossible to offer with any degree of certainty due to local infective spore contamination and the recovered animal then acting as a fomite to infect others. Isolation for two to four weeks following appropriate treatment is often advised, but may be insufficient in some cases. Fungicidal washes are likely to be more rapidly effective than systemic treatments. One to two weeks isolation beyond signs of clinical improvement (hairs regrowing on alopecic areas) appears to be reasonably pragmatic advice following treatment, although it remains possible further spread could occur beyond this time.