Prognosis

The disease requires lifelong management and lifelong drug therapy as all the available drugs will only help to control the clinical signs, but not result in a cure. Two studies have evaluated short-term survival in horses with PPID. In one study, low serum insulin concentration before treatment was significantly associated with improved short-term survival up to one to two years9. In a second study, comparison of plasma ACTH concentrations at baseline with those a median of two months after treatment were found to be helpful when monitoring PPID treatment in 42 horses, but improvement in clinical signs was considered the most important indicator of prognosis10.