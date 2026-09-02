2 Sept 2026
Project aims to support earlier identification of pain, more tailored analgesic plans and improved clinical outcomes by embedding pain scoring more consistently into hospital workflows.
Image: Phoenix Equine / CVS
CVS Equine has launched a new quality improvement project aimed at improving analgesia and pain assessment in hospitalised patients.
The CVS Equine Analgesia Project aims to increase the consistent use of validated pain scoring systems within equine hospitals and support improved pain recognition, monitoring and management across a range of clinical conditions.
It follows an internal clinical survey that identified variation in analgesic approaches and that pain scoring was not embedded as routine practice.
The project will initially focus on CVS Equine hospitals, with vets and nurses reviewing available validated equine pain scoring tools to determine which systems are most appropriate for use across defined patient groups, including medical, surgical and orthopaedic cases.
It will also explore how pain scoring principles could be incorporated into client communication.
The group hopes this may enable horse owners to convey clinical concerns more clearly when contacting practices in future, helping clinicians triage cases and formulate care plans more efficiently.
CVS equine medical director Charlotte Sinclair said: “Effective pain management is central to equine welfare, but it relies on our ability to recognise and assess pain accurately and consistently.
“This project is about building confidence and consistency in pain assessment, so our teams can make better‑informed decisions and continually improve the care we provide to our patients.”
Senior equine vet nurse Kelly Tillett added: “Starting in our hospitals allows us to evaluate what works in a controlled, measurable way.
“Once we understand the impact on patient care, we can use that learning to drive wider improvements across the division.”