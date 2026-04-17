17 Apr 2026
Guidelines to be rolled out across 22 practices throughout the UK.
A veterinary group is launching a “comprehensive” set of new antimicrobial use guidelines across its equine practices.
CVS Equine developed the guidelines in collaboration with the group’s Axiom Vet Labs to support evidence-based antimicrobial use throughout its 22 sites in the UK.
They are said to represent a “major step” in CVS Equine’s commitment to antimicrobial stewardship (AMS), clinical excellence and One Health, and their creation forms a “key part” of CVS’ broader antimicrobial resistance (AMR) strategy.
The group outlined a five-point plan to improve AMS within clinical practice last year.
As well as the new guidance, it also included developing educational resources on AMR for clients, supporting AMS training for veterinary colleagues, addressing evidence caps in diagnosing and treating cellulitis and reducing antibiotic usage in pastern dermatitis cases.
Designed to be scientifically robust and grounded in real-world equine practice, the guidelines encompass contributions from specialists, advanced practitioners and experienced clinicians.
They cover 16 core clinical areas ranging from strangles and dental extraction to wounds and exploratory laparotomy.
The content includes key decision-making principles, myth busting, optimising culture results, guidance on when systemic antimicrobials are and are not indicated, recommendations on drug choice, dosing intervals and duration, the roles of adjunctive support and non-antimicrobial alternatives.
It also features a comprehensive antimicrobial drugs table and underlying principles explaining the rationale behind each recommendation.
CVS Equine practices will be encouraged to discuss AMS in monthly team meetings, share and review the guidelines at local level, and use them as part of case discussions and peer‑to‑peer learning.
Charlotte Sinclair, veterinary medical director at CVS Equine, said: “This work responds to a clear clinical need. Antimicrobial resistance continues to grow in both human and veterinary healthcare.
“Ensuring we prescribe responsibly – using the right drug, at the right dose, for the right duration – is essential to protecting animal health, human health and the long‑term effectiveness of the medicines we rely on.
“We hope our new guidelines will strengthen consistency, support clinical decision‑making and ultimately reduce inappropriate antimicrobial use across our equine division.”