27 Feb
Twenty practices have been involved in a study examining the causes and clinical signs of a common equine disease, and officials hope new recommendations could be offered later this year.
New recommendations for the treatment of a common equine condition could soon be outlined following research by vets within the CVS Group.
Over the past two years, 20 of the company’s practices have been taking part in a study examining both the causes and clinical signs of equine pastern dermatitis (EPD).
More than 70 case samples have been collected across the UK and data analysis work is currently underway.
Officials say they hope to be able to share their findings, together with treatment and management advice, at a scientific conference later this year.
Charlotte Sinclair, the group’s equine development lead, said: “We really hope that our work will lead to significant improvements in treatment and preventative health care for horses prone to this painful disease.”
Also known as “mud fever”, EPD can be caused by factors including bacterial infection, parasite infestation, fungal infection or inflammation of blood vessels in the skin.
Often associated with the repeated wetting of lower limb skin from rain and mud, frequent clinical signs can include skin redness, hair loss and the crusting and oozing of serum.
Dr Sinclair said: “Equine pastern dermatitis is such a common disease for horses and ponies in the UK and with wetter weather becoming more prevalent, it’s only expected to increase.
“We want to be able to offer the best treatment and management advice for horses suffering this condition.
“But research into this condition has been sparse and the evidence-base for the range of treatments offered has been similarly lacking.”
The project has used a range of analytics including blood profiles, bacterial culture analysis from lesions, PCR testing for ringworm fungi, microscopy and skin cytology. Owners were also invited to complete a questionnaire on EPD management.