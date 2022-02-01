1 Feb 2022
Free webinar aimed at veterinary surgeons, VNs and SQPs will be hosted by Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot.
Image: Sarah Shephard
A free CPD webinar to help vets, VNs, and SQPs/registered animal medicines advisors with knowledge on late winter and early spring parasite control in horses has been arranged for 10 February.
Two chances are available to attend the session, hosted by Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot, at 10am and 7pm.
Lasting around an hour, and worth 8 AMTRA CPD points, the webinar will conclude with a live Q&A with Dr Talbot.
Topics that will be covered in the webinar include:
Zoetis equine product manager Penny McCann said: “We are delighted that our webinars are proving to be very popular and well-reviewed, with delegates saying they are an enjoyable and highly informative way to keep up to date with the latest equine worming protocol.”
You can book both the 10am session and 7pm session online.