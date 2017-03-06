Targeted worming strategies work best if all horses in a group are managed in the same manner. Attempts to minimise the use of anthelmintics are undermined if some horses within the group continue to shed high numbers of nematode eggs. Logistically, it is far easier for all involved if every horse is on the same worming plan, faeces are collected at the same time, results are reported collectively, the same cut-off is used and consistent advice is given.