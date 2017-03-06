Treatment will aim to improve respiratory function to (near) normal, although this may not be possible in severe cases. Other factors include the horse’s intended use, compliance and budget12. Anecdotally, SPARAO cases can be more difficult to treat than recurrent airway obstruction (RAO). Environmental management is the cornerstone of treatment for RAO, but can be very challenging with SPARAO cases as, if left at pasture, they are continually exposed to inciting allergens and, if stabled, are likely exposed to a level of dust that will also aggravate the condition. Any bedding and supplementary forage must be dust-free.