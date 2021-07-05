5 Jul 2021
Product previously available only as 180g tubs is now in 9g sachets to make dosing easier.
A product for treating equine asthma has been made available in a dosing form to make life easier for veterinary professionals.
Oral corticosteroid powder formulation Equisolon was previously only available in 180g tubs, but Dechra Veterinary Products is adding the treatment to its internal medicine range with 9g sachets in packs of 10.
Dechra said the new sachets would support easier and more convenient dosing and administration of Equisolon, which is the only oral corticosteroid powder formulation registered for horses.
Alana McGlade, equine business manager at Dechra, said: “Severe equine asthma is the most common cause of chronic coughing in mature horses. Attributed to a hypersensitivity to inhaled allergens and dust, clinical signs – such as inflammation of the airways – can be alleviated by Equisolon’s active ingredient prednisolone.
“Prednisolone has been shown to have positive effects on clinical signs, endoscopic evaluation, arterial blood gases and pulmonary function when used in conjunction with environmental changes to reduce a horse’s exposure to potential triggers.
“Previously, vets would have had to measure out the powder, but the sachets make dosing more convenient. The sachets come in a box of 10, so each pack will treat one 300kg horse for 10 days or one 600kg horse for 5 days. As the sachets are pre-measured, horses get exactly the dose they need.”
Equisolon oral powder contains 33.3mg/g of prednisolone and should be administered at 1mg prednisolone per kg of bodyweight per day. Treatment can be repeated at 24-hour intervals during 10 consecutive days.
Visit the Dechra website for full details.