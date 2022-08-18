“Strangles is highly contagious and is one of the most common equine respiratory diseases with an estimated 600 outbreaks each year in the UK alone,” said Rachel Addison MRCVS, veterinary technical advisor at Dechra Veterinary Products. “Feared by horse owners due to the potential severity of clinical signs and the infectious nature of strangles, we are sure that the new strangles vaccine will be a vital tool in disease prevention and a huge benefit to the equestrian industry as a whole.”