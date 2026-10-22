22 Oct 2026
The toolkit is part of a new campaign to educate horse owners about strangles and the impact of vaccination.
A pharmaceutical company has launched a new equine strangles toolkit for vet practices as part of a campaign to highlight the importance of vaccination.
Dechra, manufacturers of the Strangvac vaccine, has launched the “Closing In” campaign, which seeks to educate horse owners about strangles, its underestimated prevalence and its danger to health.
As well as a digital advertising campaign that will run until the end of the year encouraging owners to discuss strangles with their vet, the toolkit has been launched to offer practices materials to support client conversations around strangles prevention and management.
It includes newsletters, posters and invitations for client evenings, brochures for horse owners, a post-vaccination digital owner leaflet and vet car sticker.
It also features a series of social media images ready for vet practices to create their own posts, with the assets covering including how strangles spreads and how vaccination can help reduce its impact.
Strangles cases have risen significantly in recent years. According to Surveillance of Equine Strangles network data, there have been 371 total diagnoses thus far in 2026.
The network reported 477 total diagnoses in 2025, up 77% from 270 cases in 2024 and 120% from 217 cases in 2023.
Dechra’s Strangvac brand manager Emma Jennings said: “Strangles outbreaks continue to be reported around the UK with the Surveillance of Equine Strangles project reporting nearly 400 laboratory-confirmed strangles cases already this year.
“Our new ‘Closing In’ campaign will help raise awareness of the disease and the importance of strangles vaccination among owners and provide vet practices with the tools to aid discussions with clients.”
Vet practices can find the toolkit at Dechra’s website.