17 Oct
Four CPD sessions will cover Cushing’s disease, compliance, sedation and otitis externa.
Dechra has announced it is hosting an exclusive series of CPD sessions during London Vet Show on 14 and 15 November featuring prominent veterinary surgeons.
The sessions, designed for companion animal veterinary professionals, will cover vital topics including Cushing’s syndrome in dogs, small animal sedation, otitis externa and client compliance.
The sessions will be held in Gallery Suite 17, starting with “The three things about Cushing’s I wish I’d known sooner,” presented by Emily Casey on Thursday at 11am. Following this, Rebecca Maher will present “The compliance dilemma: a practical approach to helping clients improve outcomes” at 2pm.
Friday’s schedule will be “Small animal sedation: turning chance into predictability” at 11am with Toby Trimble, and “Otitis externa: a practical framework to support antimicrobial stewardship” with Steve Shaw at 2pm.
The sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Dechra will also sponsor two equine programme sessions featuring RVC vet specialists Nicola Menzies-Gow and Philip Ivens.
Visitors to Dechra’s stand (P30) can explore its otitis externa treatment range and participate in interactive activities. For more information, contact a Dechra territory manager or visit the Dechra website.