28 Aug
Company to host “meet the expert” sessions covering strangles and equine cushing’s disease on its stand at BEVA Congress in Liverpool (11 to 14 September).
Dechra is hosting a “meet the experts” series of sessions on its stand (stand G12) at BEVA Congress.
The sessions at the 11 to 14 September congress in Liverpool’s will focus on strangles and PPID (pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction), otherwise known as equine cushing’s disease.
The half hour sessions will take place from 10am to 10:30am and from 1pm to 1:30pm on the Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 10:30am on the Saturday, featuring Gayle Hallowell and Mark Bowen, Andrew Waller, who is chief scientific officer at Intervacc AB, and Dave Rendle.
Dechra’s stand is also set to feature an interactive zone to allow delegates to explore the benefits of its Strangvac and Pergocoat products.
All answers can be found on the stand and a prize draw is taking place.
For further information on Dechra's activity at BEVA Congress or its extensive range of equine products, contact a Dechra territory manager or visit www.dechra.co.uk/events