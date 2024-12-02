2 Dec
Pharmaceutical company is providing event to offer veterinary professionals practical understanding of using latest surveillance data and research for everyday practice.
Dechra is hosting a free CPD webinar to help vets with their preventive equine strangles strategies.
The hour-long session, from 7pm on Thursday 12 December, aims to provide veterinary professionals with a practical understanding of translating equine strangles surveillance data and research for everyday veterinary practice.
Abigail McGlennon, from the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) team at the University of Cambridge, will present the session, providing an overview of diagnoses and exploring trends in outbreak reports.
Dr McGlennon will also guide veterinary professionals through how to suggest and implement evidence-based prevention measures to clients, including biosecurity protocols, vaccination updates and post-outbreak clearance screening.
The session will also feature advice on “the ates” of preventive measures – vaccinate, isolate, investigate and communicate.
To register for the webinar or for further information, visit the website.