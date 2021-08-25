25 Aug 2021
In reverse of stance yesterday (24 August), Ben Wallace says slot for aircraft will be found – if Nowzad boss, his staff and their animals can make their way into the airport.
The defence secretary has reversed his stance on Operation Ark, telling founder Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing that “we will seek a slot for his plane”.
Now that Pen Farthing’s staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR I have authorised MOD to facilitate their processing alongside all other eligible personnel at HKIA. At that stage, if he arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane. @DefenceHQ
Secretary of state for defence Ben Wallace has said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) would find a slot for Mr Farthing’s privately chartered plane if he, his staff and their animals arrive at the airport.
Mr Wallace said: “Now that Pen Farthing’s staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR [leave outside the immigration rules], we have authorised the MoD to facilitate their processing alongside all other eligible personnel at HKIA [Kabul Airport]. At that stage, if he arrives with his animals, we will seek a slot for his plane.
“If he does not have his animals with him, he and his staff can board an RAF flight.
“I have been consistent all along, ensuring those most at risk are processed first and that the limiting factor has been flow through to airside, not airplane capacity.
“No one has the right in this humanitarian crisis to jump the queue.”
Former Royal Marine Mr Farthing has been trying to secure safe passage to the UK for himself, his vet staff and the animals at his Kabul base, and has chartered a private aircraft to get all people and animals out. He’s called the rescue bid Operation Ark.
Yesterday, Mr Wallace appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain saying he “would not push people out of the way to prioritise animals” and that it would be impossible to get them into their airport.
On Twitter today (25 August), Born Free founder Dominic Dyer said: “Finally the prime minister has taken control of the situation with Pen Farthing his people and his dogs. He has reeled in Ben Wallace. He’s also gotten Ben Wallace to go out on his social media at 1:30am and confirm these critical things.
“It’s a huge, huge victory for common sense, compassion and care for people and animals in this country. This is still a difficult period for us. We have got to get people through that airport, but this is a huge step forward.”