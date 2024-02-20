• Idiopathic lateral “slab” fractures

Common and typically affecting the maxillary 09s, idiopathic lateral “slab” fracturing occurs through pulp horns 1 and 2. Food impacts into the fracture, displacing the smaller fragment buccally (Figure 3), resulting in pain, quidding and the favouring of one side. These are unlikely to cause sinusitis, as the pulp horn usually seals itself off, so the tooth remains vital. Removal of the fractured fragment is usually enough to resolve clinical signs. Removal of the entire tooth is necessary where a PHE is on the remaining portion.