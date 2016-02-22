Despite these benefits, scintigraphy does not allow direct visualisation of anatomy and the images produced are inherently low resolution. In addition, scintigraphy has relatively expensive initial setup costs and the daily running is labour-intensive. Scintigraphy also necessitates the use and storage of unsealed radioactive materials and waste, which is governed by complex legislation. Despite this, and due to its invaluable use in upper limb and spinal orthopaedic diagnostics, it is a more widely available than other advanced techniques, such as CT.