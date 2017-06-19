19 Jun
BEVA has announced details of the dentistry day it is holding at congress this year.
BEVA has announced details of the dentistry day it is holding at congress this year.
Taking place on September 16 at the Arena and Convention Centre in Liverpool, the event – open to equine dental technicians (EDTs) as well as congress delegates – will see experts in equine dentistry discuss a wide range of subjects, including:
There will also be talks on dental prophylaxis, how to remove wolf teeth, incisor and canine disorders, and making the most of dental radiographs.
The day costs £236 for members of the British Association of Equine Dental Technicians and £325 for non-members. For delegates attending congress, the cost is covered.
For more information and to book, visit the BEVA website.