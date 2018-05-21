The severely lame horse can often present a challenge and judging if one or more limbs are affected can be difficult – particularly as prolonged gait analysis in such a case is not recommended. Observation at rest, and a preliminary examination of all limbs and digital pulses, may provide helpful information on the likely site of lameness prior to observation at walk. Gait analysis should seek to identify the upward movement of the head or sacrum during placement of the lame limb. Placement on a hard surface may be associated with a softer sound, compared to the footfall of the other three legs.