The TRHST used to be difficult to perform because of the expense and poor availability of TRH. However, an investigation demonstrated TRH is stable and efficacious after freezing and thawing, and remains stable and efficacious for at least 18 days, if stored at room temperature26. This makes it possible for TRH to be reconstituted and frozen in the practice then removed from the freezer within 18 days of administration. Although TRH will remain stable, sterility should also be considered when vials are being stored at room temperature, so it is best kept frozen.