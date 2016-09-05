The cytological smear can be stained with Diff-Quik or Hemacolor, and will reveal the presence of epithelial cells, PMNs, red blood cells, mucus, hyphae, yeast, debris and bacteria. It is most ideal to make the cytological smear immediately to prevent the cells drying on the sample. Slides can easily be air-dried before staining. The uterine biopsy can be smeared with the luminal surface against the microscopic glass slide. The LVL have to be centrifuged (10 minutes × 400g)10 and the pellet resuspended25 before a sterile cotton swab can be used for obtaining a sample, which will be rolled on to a glass slide.