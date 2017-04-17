The cost of inappropriate empiric treatment will easily outweigh the cost of biopsy and subsequent histology, so biopsies should be considered early in the course of disease. Frequently variation exists in the histologic appearance of skin lesions, so it is important to collect at least three or four punches from different locations to obtain samples representative of the whole disease process. Samples should be taken from the centre, as well as the periphery, of large lesions. The larger the biopsy the better – an 8mm diameter biopsy bunch is ideal (Figures 10 and 11).