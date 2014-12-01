It is a common misconception that fenbendazole is a “gentler” means of eliminating cyathostomin larvae and it is often used prior to moxidectin. As resistance to fenbendazole is so common in the UK it may be gentler in the majority of cases by virtue of having little or no effect; however, where it is effective its use is actually likely to result in a greater intestinal inflammatory response than moxidectin31. The use of fenbendazole in the treatment of cyathostominosis is therefore difficult to justify over moxidectin, even if faecal egg count reduction tests have demonstrated efficacy against the relevant population of cyathostomins.