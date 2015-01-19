ELISA

Enzyme immunoassays are available for detection of C difficile toxins (toxins A/B), although the potentially relevant C difficile binary toxin cannot be easily tested. Nevertheless, presence of C difficile toxins A and/or B are likely to be aetiologically relevant when detected. Although C difficile colitis may occur as a primary event, it is frequently associated with post-antimicrobial diarrhoeas. Any horse developing diarrhoea in association with or soon after systemic antimicrobials should be tested for C difficile toxins. C perfringens may produce enterotoxins and be associated with moderate to severe colitis in horses.