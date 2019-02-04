It is important to remember, with a few exceptions, the presence of a radiographic abnormality does not necessarily indicate the finding would be associated with pain and lameness. Use of diagnostic anaesthesia is, therefore, recommended for the clinician to be convinced of the region causing the lameness. This is performed via nerve blocking and the more specific the block placed, the more focused a clinician can be in follow-up testing. An example where this is clinically relevant is use of an abaxial sesamoid nerve block to assess for “foot lameness”. In reality, placement of this block will very likely desensitise the entire hoof capsule including the palmar heel region, pastern and, very likely, a significant portion of the fetlock; as such, this is not at all specific for “foot pain”. This is especially relevant given the potential for local anaesthetic diffusion (Nagy et al, 2009).