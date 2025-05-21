21 May 2025
An RVC academic has called for a professionalisation of animal behaviour work to help improve public understanding of the subject.
Image © vprotastchik/ Adobe Stock.
A leading animal welfare researcher has backed the idea of studying whether horses actually want to be ridden by humans.
The issue was explored during a discussion of the potential welfare insights offered through behaviour during the Animal Welfare Foundation’s discussion forum in London.
Questions about the use of animals for activities such as sport have become increasingly contentious, and a BVA policy review on the issue remains ongoing.
Responding to a floor question on the topic at the 19 May event, RVC professor Christine Nicol said analysis would be valuable, with some caveats.
She said: “I think it would be worth asking horses if they want to be ridden, but it would be no use going to any riding school or racing yard because they’ve been trained.
“We’d have to start with a naive group of youngsters and set it up like any other preference test. I do think it should be done.”
Although she acknowledged a lack of clarity around certain species, Prof Nicol argued there was ample information for other animals, including pigs and chickens, to instigate change and “do what we should have done a long time ago”.
She also called for a professionalisation of animal behaviour so it could be seen as a subject that people were trained in to help improve public understanding of the topic.
Meanwhile Oliver Burman, professor of animal behaviour and welfare at the University of Lincoln, argued there was a need to “channel” the public’s interest for the purpose of improving their knowledge.
But he rejected a suggestion that seeking to improve situations that might ideally not occur posed a risk of “welfare washing”, arguing that such efforts did not prevent more permanent means of addressing those issues being pursued.