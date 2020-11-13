13 Nov 2020
The new, upgraded paperback edition is illustrated with colour photos and diagrams, and includes a list of definitions of the common dental disorders affecting donkeys.
The Donkey Sanctuary has published the official edition of its professional textbook The Clinical Companion of Donkey Dentistry.
The handbook – a guide for vets and equine dental specialists worldwide – was first printed in 2019 as a prototype for BEVA Congress delegates and is the first in a series of specialist, in-depth handbooks complementing The Clinical Companion of the Donkey textbook.
The new, upgraded paperback edition is illustrated with colour photos and diagrams, and includes a list of definitions of the common dental disorders affecting donkeys.
The book is available from Troubador for £25 and will be available from the charity’s online shop from 16 November.
The Donkey Sanctuary’s Gemma Lilly – BEVA/British Veterinary Dental Association examiner and former chairman of the British Association of Equine Dental Technicians – said: “The Clinical Companion of Donkey Dentistry is our first addition to the Clinical Companion series.
“Our research suggests dental disease has a prevalence of 73% to 93% in donkeys globally. Dental disease can have a profound effect on longevity, systemic health, welfare and quality of life, and, subsequently, a major concern for professionals and owners alike.
“This text will be a brilliant accompaniment to our future online courses, which start rolling out next year.”
Ms Lilly continued: “We have included guidance on biosecurity, instrument maintenance and troubleshooting, in addition to information on quality of life and specialist breeds, such as the mammoth jack, Poitou, Zamorano-Leonés and miniature Mediterranean donkeys.
“The content is applicable to the general equid population, so this is a relevant text for all dental technicians and vets.”